Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $1.38 Million Holdings in CryoPort, Inc. $CYRX

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its position in CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report) by 109.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 226,457 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 118,420 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned 0.45% of CryoPort worth $1,377,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CYRX. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. boosted its position in CryoPort by 148.7% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. now owns 3,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 2,120 shares in the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in CryoPort in the fourth quarter valued at about $51,000. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its position in CryoPort by 548,750.0% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 10,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 10,975 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 1,437.0% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 11,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after buying an additional 10,591 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in CryoPort by 4,434.6% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 14,556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,000 after buying an additional 14,235 shares in the last quarter. 92.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CryoPort alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CryoPort

In other CryoPort news, CEO Jerrell Shelton sold 16,344 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.06, for a total value of $115,388.64. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 912,419 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,441,678.14. This represents a 1.76% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Robert Stefanovich sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.67, for a total transaction of $80,631.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 207,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,796,536.71. The trade was a 4.30% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 486,625 shares of company stock valued at $3,344,888 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 10.10% of the company’s stock.

CryoPort Trading Up 16.9%

CYRX opened at $10.35 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 16.24 and a quick ratio of 15.47. The company has a market cap of $518.22 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.78 and a beta of 1.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $8.03 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. CryoPort, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $4.58 and a fifty-two week high of $10.39.

CryoPort (NASDAQ:CYRX – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.29) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.20) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $45.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $41.74 million. CryoPort had a negative return on equity of 9.79% and a net margin of 37.21%. CryoPort has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that CryoPort, Inc. will post -0.99 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CYRX has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stephens initiated coverage on shares of CryoPort in a research report on Tuesday, July 22nd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $15.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Leerink Partnrs upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. BTIG Research reduced their target price on shares of CryoPort from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Finally, Leerink Partners upgraded shares of CryoPort from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and one has issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $12.00.

View Our Latest Report on CYRX

CryoPort Company Profile

(Free Report)

Cryoport, Inc provides temperature-controlled supply chain solutions in biopharma/pharma, animal health, and human reproductive medicine markets in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers Cryoport Express Shippers; Cryoport ELITE -80°C Gene Therapy Shipper; Cryoport ELITE Cryosphere Shipper; Cryoport consulting services, including physical, thermal, and shipping qualifications of shipping systems and/or packaging to developing custom packaging solutions; and Cryoport bioservices, such as controlled temperature storage, fulfilment, kit production, secondary packaging, labelling of therapeutic products, and GMP raw materials storage services.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CYRX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CryoPort, Inc. (NASDAQ:CYRX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CryoPort Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CryoPort and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.