Short Interest in Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF) Drops By 44.4%

Games Workshop Group PLC (OTCMKTS:GMWKF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 15th, there was short interest totaling 500 shares, adecreaseof44.4% from the July 31st total of 900 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days. Based on an average daily volume of 500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.0 days.

Games Workshop Group Stock Performance

OTCMKTS GMWKF opened at $210.00 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $216.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $204.73. Games Workshop Group has a 12-month low of $132.90 and a 12-month high of $235.75.

Get Games Workshop Group alerts:

Games Workshop Group Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 29th will be given a dividend of $55.00 per share. This represents a yield of 85.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. Games Workshop Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 163.62%.

About Games Workshop Group

Games Workshop Group PLC, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, distributes, and sells miniature figures and games in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, North America, Australia, New Zealand, Asia, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Core and Licensing. The company offers games under the Warhammer: Age of Sigmar, Necromunda, and Warhammer 40,000 names, as well as Horus Heresy and Blood Bowl.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Games Workshop Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Games Workshop Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.