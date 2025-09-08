Vancity Investment Management Ltd Acquires Shares of 15,390 Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. $FCPT

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:FCPT – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 15,390 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $442,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,275,334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $323,602,000 after acquiring an additional 400,396 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 1.2% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,843,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $52,912,000 after acquiring an additional 21,205 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 3.0% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,661,915 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $47,697,000 after acquiring an additional 48,937 shares during the last quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its position in Four Corners Property Trust by 20.4% during the first quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,578,610 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $45,306,000 after acquiring an additional 267,537 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zimmer Partners LP bought a new position in Four Corners Property Trust during the fourth quarter valued at $38,512,000. Institutional investors own 98.66% of the company’s stock.

FCPT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 27th. Raymond James Financial lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $31.00 to $29.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 20th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of Four Corners Property Trust from $30.00 to $31.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $29.50.

NYSE:FCPT opened at $26.10 on Monday. Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. has a 1-year low of $25.00 and a 1-year high of $30.93. The company has a 50-day moving average of $26.11 and a 200 day moving average of $27.19. The firm has a market cap of $2.73 billion, a PE ratio of 24.17 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.12 and a quick ratio of 0.12.

Four Corners Property Trust (NYSE:FCPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.02. Four Corners Property Trust had a net margin of 37.87% and a return on equity of 7.40%. The company had revenue of $72.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $70.27 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.43 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Four Corners Property Trust, Inc. will post 1.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Four Corners Property Trust, Inc engages in the owning, acquisition, and leasing of properties for use in the restaurant and food-service related industries. It operates through the Real Estate Operations and Restaurant Operations segments. The Real Estate Operations segment consists of rental revenues generated by leasing restaurant properties.

