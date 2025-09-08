Axiom Investors LLC DE Sells 218,260 Shares of On Holding AG $ONON

Axiom Investors LLC DE lowered its holdings in On Holding AG (NYSE:ONON – Free Report) by 30.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 499,650 shares of the company’s stock after selling 218,260 shares during the quarter. Axiom Investors LLC DE owned approximately 0.08% of ON worth $21,945,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 36.8% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,025 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ON by 73.1% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 213,127 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,361,000 after purchasing an additional 89,982 shares during the period. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 151.2% in the 1st quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 18,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $829,000 after purchasing an additional 11,362 shares during the period. Quantitative Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of ON in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Finally, Jump Financial LLC lifted its stake in shares of ON by 746.6% in the 1st quarter. Jump Financial LLC now owns 717,740 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,523,000 after purchasing an additional 632,965 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have recently commented on ONON shares. Evercore ISI raised their target price on ON from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. UBS Group raised their target price on ON from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of ON in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of ON in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on ON from $60.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nineteen have given a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, ON presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $64.20.

ON Stock Down 1.1%

ON stock opened at $45.52 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $28.66 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 101.16, a PEG ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 2.23. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.99 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.43. On Holding AG has a 12 month low of $34.59 and a 12 month high of $64.05. The company has a current ratio of 2.53, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

About ON



On Holding AG engages in the development and distribution of sports products such as footwear, apparel, and accessories for high-performance running, outdoor, all-day activities, and tennis. It sells its products worldwide through independent retailers and global distributors, its own online presence, and its own stores.

