Vancity Investment Management Ltd Takes $1.03 Million Position in TopBuild Corp. $BLD

Vancity Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,382 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,031,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BLD. SVB Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 111.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 129 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of TopBuild during the 1st quarter valued at about $50,000. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 240.0% during the 1st quarter. MassMutual Private Wealth & Trust FSB now owns 187 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $57,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of TopBuild by 170.1% during the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 262 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 95.67% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on BLD. Seaport Res Ptn raised TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on TopBuild from $347.00 to $418.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Bank of America boosted their price target on TopBuild from $320.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Loop Capital boosted their price target on TopBuild from $360.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, UBS Group set a $370.00 price target on TopBuild and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eight have assigned a Buy rating and four have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $394.67.

Shares of BLD opened at $434.48 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.82 and a beta of 1.61. TopBuild Corp. has a 1 year low of $266.26 and a 1 year high of $445.74. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $393.88 and its 200-day simple moving average is $331.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.29.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 5th. The construction company reported $5.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 28.32% and a net margin of 11.40%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.42 EPS. TopBuild has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that TopBuild Corp. will post 20.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CFO Robert M. Kuhns sold 1,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $437.47, for a total transaction of $590,584.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 14,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,248,384.01. The trade was a 8.64% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Robert M. Buck sold 7,350 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $415.19, for a total value of $3,051,646.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 73,225 shares in the company, valued at approximately $30,402,287.75. This represents a 9.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 13,663 shares of company stock valued at $5,709,488 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, roofing materials, closet shelving, and other products.

