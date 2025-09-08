RNC Capital Management LLC Buys 3,954 Shares of Capital One Financial Corporation $COF

RNC Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) by 1.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 286,551 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,954 shares during the quarter. Capital One Financial comprises approximately 2.6% of RNC Capital Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest position. RNC Capital Management LLC owned 0.07% of Capital One Financial worth $51,379,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. TFB Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.4% during the first quarter. TFB Advisors LLC now owns 1,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.9% during the first quarter. Meiji Yasuda Asset Management Co Ltd. now owns 6,117 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Capital One Financial by 3.1% during the first quarter. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,155 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $386,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its position in Capital One Financial by 0.7% during the first quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 8,622 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,546,000 after acquiring an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Y.D. More Investments Ltd increased its position in Capital One Financial by 13.9% during the first quarter. Y.D. More Investments Ltd now owns 540 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the last quarter. 89.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Capital One Financial alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of Capital One Financial from $245.00 to $248.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Truist Financial increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $225.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Royal Bank Of Canada increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $240.00 to $255.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. Bank of America increased their target price on Capital One Financial from $223.00 to $233.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded Capital One Financial to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $238.81.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Capital One Financial news, insider Michael Zamsky sold 5,515 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.59, for a total transaction of $1,155,888.85. Following the completion of the sale, the insider owned 27,364 shares in the company, valued at $5,735,220.76. This represents a 16.77% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Robert M. Alexander sold 10,114 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.86, for a total value of $2,304,576.04. Following the sale, the insider owned 68,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,655,577.02. This represents a 12.83% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,298 shares of company stock worth $4,679,844 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

Capital One Financial Trading Down 2.0%

Shares of NYSE COF opened at $221.72 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $217.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $195.60. The firm has a market cap of $141.79 billion, a PE ratio of 113.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.17. Capital One Financial Corporation has a twelve month low of $131.55 and a twelve month high of $232.45.

Capital One Financial (NYSE:COF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $5.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.93 by $3.55. The firm had revenue of $12.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.72 billion. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.14 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Capital One Financial Corporation will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Capital One Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 15th were issued a dividend of $0.60 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 15th. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.1%. Capital One Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 123.08%.

Capital One Financial Company Profile

(Free Report)

Capital One Financial Corporation operates as the financial services holding company for the Capital One, National Association, which engages in the provision of various financial products and services in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Credit Card, Consumer Banking, and Commercial Banking.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding COF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Capital One Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Capital One Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.