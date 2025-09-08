Vancity Investment Management Ltd Makes New $215,000 Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. $EA

Vancity Investment Management Ltd purchased a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 1,491 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 15.0% in the first quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 560 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $81,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 56.4% during the first quarter. Bank of Jackson Hole Trust now owns 208 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 34.2% during the first quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 298 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 3.6% during the first quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 2,204 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $319,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Conning Inc. grew its stake in Electronic Arts by 4.7% during the first quarter. Conning Inc. now owns 1,749 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 78 shares in the last quarter. 90.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $168.62 on Monday. Electronic Arts Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.21 and a 52-week high of $180.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $42.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.26, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 0.75. The company has a fifty day moving average of $161.78 and a 200-day moving average of $150.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a current ratio of 0.84.

Electronic Arts Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity at Electronic Arts

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 17th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 27th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 27th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.5%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio is 19.05%.

In related news, CFO Stuart Canfield sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.06, for a total transaction of $171,060.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer directly owned 15,140 shares in the company, valued at $2,589,848.40. This represents a 6.20% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Laura Miele sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $171.69, for a total transaction of $429,225.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 55,592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,544,590.48. This represents a 4.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,900 shares of company stock worth $4,778,597 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.24% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Wells Fargo & Company set a $168.00 price objective on shares of Electronic Arts and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 28th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up previously from $139.00) on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Electronic Arts from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $166.00 to $168.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Finally, Arete Research set a $192.00 price target on shares of Electronic Arts in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Buy rating and fifteen have assigned a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.12.

Electronic Arts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

See Also

