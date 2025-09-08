Vancity Investment Management Ltd Buys New Shares in Five Below, Inc. $FIVE

Vancity Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Five Below, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIVE – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 11,820 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $886,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FIVE. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 26,340.9% during the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 1,485,981 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $111,337,000 after purchasing an additional 1,480,361 shares in the last quarter. Steadfast Capital Management LP purchased a new position in Five Below during the fourth quarter valued at $123,601,000. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its position in Five Below by 494.5% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,175,075 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $88,042,000 after purchasing an additional 977,411 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Five Below by 433.1% during the first quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 770,626 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $54,668,000 after purchasing an additional 626,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Man Group plc lifted its position in Five Below by 399.5% during the fourth quarter. Man Group plc now owns 562,902 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $59,082,000 after purchasing an additional 450,215 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of FIVE stock opened at $153.40 on Monday. Five Below, Inc. has a 1 year low of $52.38 and a 1 year high of $155.34. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $138.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $107.61. The company has a market cap of $8.46 billion, a PE ratio of 31.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.09.

Five Below ( NASDAQ:FIVE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The specialty retailer reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.20. Five Below had a return on equity of 17.13% and a net margin of 6.45%.The business had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $988.91 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.54 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 23.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Five Below has set its FY 2025 guidance at 4.760-5.160 EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at 0.120-0.240 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Five Below, Inc. will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FIVE shares. Wall Street Zen upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 30th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on Five Below from $132.00 to $134.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their price objective on Five Below from $164.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Five Below from $160.00 to $184.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upgraded Five Below from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 12th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eleven have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Five Below currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.56.

In related news, CAO Eric M. Specter sold 5,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.77, for a total value of $719,235.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 55,854 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,304,027.58. This represents a 8.96% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider George Hill sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total value of $210,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider directly owned 42,672 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,974,080. This trade represents a 3.40% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 9,518 shares of company stock valued at $1,261,787. Corporate insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

Five Below, Inc operates as a specialty value retailer in the United States. The company offers range of accessories, which includes novelty socks, sunglasses, jewelry, scarves, gloves, hair accessories, athletic tops and bottoms, and t-shirts, as well as nail polish, lip gloss, fragrance, and branded cosmetics; and personalized living space products, such as lamps, posters, frames, fleece blankets, plush items, pillows, candles, incense, lighting, novelty décor, accent furniture, and related items, as well as provides storage options.

