OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Decreases Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. $NEE

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp decreased its position in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,521,737 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 9,592 shares during the quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $107,876,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 207,322,418 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $14,697,086,000 after acquiring an additional 2,025,193 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in NextEra Energy by 1.1% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 23,353,245 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,655,512,000 after acquiring an additional 262,819 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 6.7% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 21,269,146 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,507,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,336,259 shares during the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC increased its position in NextEra Energy by 58.4% during the first quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 17,236,502 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,221,896,000 after acquiring an additional 6,352,798 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in NextEra Energy by 20.7% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 16,446,413 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,165,748,000 after acquiring an additional 2,815,629 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.72% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Melius Research upgraded shares of NextEra Energy to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $77.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Mizuho set a $78.00 price target on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Thursday, August 21st. HSBC cut their price target on shares of NextEra Energy from $88.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 11th. Finally, Melius started coverage on shares of NextEra Energy in a report on Wednesday, August 20th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $77.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have given a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.79.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE stock opened at $73.95 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $152.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.85, a PEG ratio of 2.58 and a beta of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $70.91. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $61.72 and a one year high of $86.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.54.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The utilities provider reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $6.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.52 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 22.84% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NextEra Energy Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 28th will be paid a $0.5665 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This represents a $2.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.1%. NextEra Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 79.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Robert Coffey sold 7,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.84, for a total transaction of $538,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 26,539 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,906,561.76. This trade represents a 22.03% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Treasurer James Michael May sold 2,177 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.50, for a total transaction of $168,717.50. Following the transaction, the treasurer directly owned 27,662 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,143,805. This represents a 7.30% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear,natural gas, and other clean energy. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

