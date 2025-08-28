Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO) Releases Q3 2025 Earnings Guidance

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2025 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of -0.75–0.550 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of -0.570. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.4 billion-$1.4 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $1.4 billion. Victoria’s Secret & Co. also updated its FY 2025 guidance to EPS.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. Stock Up 3.8%

VSCO opened at $22.83 on Thursday. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has a one year low of $13.76 and a one year high of $48.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.38 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.00.

Victoria’s Secret & Co. (NYSE:VSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 28th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.20. Victoria’s Secret & Co. had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 37.76%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.40 earnings per share. Victoria’s Secret & Co.’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Victoria’s Secret & Co. has set its Q3 2025 guidance at -0.75–0.550 EPS. FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Victoria’s Secret & Co. will post 2.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

VSCO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “sell” rating and set a $15.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a research note on Wednesday, June 4th. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $24.00 to $21.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 4th. Telsey Advisory Group restated a “market perform” rating and issued a $24.00 price objective on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. in a report on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, Bank of America decreased their price target on shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Victoria’s Secret & Co. currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $24.73.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Victoria’s Secret & Co.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 1.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 58,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,087,000 after buying an additional 958 shares during the last quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board increased its stake in Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 9.1% during the second quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 272,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,040,000 after acquiring an additional 22,803 shares during the last quarter. FORA Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 48.8% in the second quarter. FORA Capital LLC now owns 33,906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 11,117 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 220.1% in the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 16,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $308,000 after buying an additional 11,445 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in shares of Victoria’s Secret & Co. by 194.0% in the second quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 45,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after buying an additional 30,084 shares in the last quarter. 90.29% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Victoria’s Secret & Co operates as a lingerie, clothing and beauty retailer. It offers bras, panties, lingerie, pajamas, sleep, sport and swim apparel, and beauty products. The company was founded in 1963 and is headquartered in Reynoldsburg, OH.

