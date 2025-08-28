HGI Capital Management LLC Purchases 1,552 Shares of CBRE Group, Inc. $CBRE

HGI Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report) by 5.4% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 30,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,552 shares during the period. CBRE Group makes up about 4.9% of HGI Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. HGI Capital Management LLC’s holdings in CBRE Group were worth $3,948,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CBRE. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 322.9% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,903,000 after buying an additional 11,065 shares in the last quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 99.7% in the fourth quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 3,343 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,669 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in CBRE Group by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 3,789,513 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $497,525,000 after buying an additional 424,663 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 8,035 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,055,000 after buying an additional 577 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its position in CBRE Group by 278.5% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 942,937 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $123,798,000 after buying an additional 693,816 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.41% of the company’s stock.

Get CBRE Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at CBRE Group

In other CBRE Group news, CAO Lindsey S. Caplan sold 1,935 shares of CBRE Group stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.00, for a total transaction of $270,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer owned 20,131 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,818,340. The trade was a 8.77% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Emma E. Giamartino sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.60, for a total transaction of $315,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 103,371 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,291,269.60. This trade represents a 1.90% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 8,926 shares of company stock worth $1,338,073. Insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on CBRE. Raymond James Financial raised their target price on shares of CBRE Group from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 24th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $130.00 to $146.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 2nd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $131.00 to $147.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of CBRE Group from $164.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of CBRE Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $165.22.

View Our Latest Report on CBRE

CBRE Group Trading Down 0.1%

CBRE opened at $163.20 on Thursday. CBRE Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $108.45 and a fifty-two week high of $165.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $48.56 billion, a PE ratio of 45.71 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The company’s 50-day moving average is $148.37 and its 200 day moving average is $135.41.

CBRE Group (NYSE:CBRE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $9.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.50 billion. CBRE Group had a return on equity of 18.89% and a net margin of 2.86%. CBRE Group has set its FY 2025 guidance at 6.100-6.200 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that CBRE Group, Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

CBRE Group Profile

(Free Report)

CBRE Group, Inc operates as a commercial real estate services and investment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The Advisory Services segment offers strategic advice and execution to owners, investors, and occupiers of real estate in connection with leasing of offices, and industrial and retail space; clients fully integrated property sales services under the CBRE Capital Markets brand; clients commercial mortgage and structured financing services; originates and sells commercial mortgage loans; property management services, such as marketing, building engineering, accounting, and financial services on a contractual basis for owners of and investors in office, industrial, and retail properties; and valuation services that include market value appraisals, litigation support, discounted cash flow analyses, and feasibility studies, as well as consulting services, such as property condition reports, hotel advisory, and environmental consulting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CBRE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CBRE Group, Inc. (NYSE:CBRE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for CBRE Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CBRE Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.