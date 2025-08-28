Hanover Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in Vanguard Real Estate ETF $VNQ

Hanover Advisors Inc. raised its position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ – Free Report) by 9.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 13,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 1,174 shares during the period. Vanguard Real Estate ETF makes up about 0.5% of Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Hanover Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Real Estate ETF were worth $1,202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VNQ. Copia Wealth Management purchased a new position in Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Olistico Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $48,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 27.8% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 547 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares in the last quarter. 60.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Stock Performance

Shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF stock opened at $91.98 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.48 billion, a PE ratio of 35.58 and a beta of 0.91. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $90.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $89.51. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a 1 year low of $76.92 and a 1 year high of $99.58.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Company Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

