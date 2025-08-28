Oarsman Capital Inc. Grows Holdings in Johnson & Johnson $JNJ

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Free Report) by 3.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,572 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 575 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $2,914,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Highline Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Johnson & Johnson by 51.8% in the 1st quarter. Highline Wealth Partners LLC now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 86 shares during the period. Stone House Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter valued at about $47,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Capital A Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth about $50,000. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the first quarter worth about $52,000. 69.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Johnson & Johnson Trading Up 0.1%

JNJ stock opened at $176.69 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $164.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.72. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $140.68 and a fifty-two week high of $181.16. The firm has a market cap of $425.52 billion, a PE ratio of 18.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Johnson & Johnson Dividend Announcement

Johnson & Johnson ( NYSE:JNJ Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The company reported $2.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.68 by $0.09. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 25.00% and a return on equity of 32.49%. The company had revenue of $23.74 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $22.85 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.82 earnings per share. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. Johnson & Johnson has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.800-10.900 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 26th will be issued a $1.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 26th. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.9%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.61%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently commented on JNJ. Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their price target on Johnson & Johnson from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 17th. Leerink Partners cut shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $169.00 to $153.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Erste Group Bank upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 23rd. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 17th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $185.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, nine have issued a Buy rating and nine have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Johnson & Johnson has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.29.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson is a holding company, which engages in the research, development, manufacture, and sale of products in the healthcare field. It operates through the Innovative Medicine and MedTech segments. The Innovative Medicine segment focuses on immunology, infectious diseases, neuroscience, oncology, cardiovascular and metabolism, and pulmonary hypertension.

