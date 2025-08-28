Cape ANN Savings Bank Decreases Position in Bank of America Corporation $BAC

Cape ANN Savings Bank decreased its position in shares of Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) by 0.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 230 shares during the period. Bank of America accounts for approximately 0.9% of Cape ANN Savings Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Cape ANN Savings Bank’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $1,460,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BAC. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its position in Bank of America by 121.0% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 62,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,589,000 after buying an additional 33,963 shares during the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 7.8% in the first quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 696,416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,061,000 after purchasing an additional 50,296 shares during the period. Prosperity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Bank of America in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $998,000. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC increased its position in Bank of America by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. Alpha Cubed Investments LLC now owns 65,038 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,714,000 after purchasing an additional 17,619 shares during the period. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Bank of America by 170.5% in the first quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 238,473 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $9,951,000 after acquiring an additional 150,299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.71% of the company’s stock.

Get Bank of America alerts:

Bank of America Trading Up 0.3%

Shares of BAC opened at $50.43 on Thursday. Bank of America Corporation has a 52-week low of $33.06 and a 52-week high of $50.63. The company has a market cap of $373.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.74, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a current ratio of 0.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $47.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.91.

Bank of America Increases Dividend

Bank of America ( NYSE:BAC Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 16th. The financial services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.03. Bank of America had a net margin of 14.81% and a return on equity of 10.25%. The company had revenue of ($22,273.00) million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.79 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.83 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Bank of America Corporation will post 3.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 5th will be paid a $0.28 dividend. This is an increase from Bank of America’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.2%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 5th. Bank of America’s dividend payout ratio is 30.41%.

Bank of America declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, July 23rd that allows the company to buyback $40.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to repurchase up to 11.1% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have commented on BAC shares. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Bank of America from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 30th. Cowen began coverage on shares of Bank of America in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Bank of America from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Bank of America from $46.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 10th. Finally, HSBC lowered Bank of America from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Monday, July 7th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and five have assigned a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $50.13.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on Bank of America

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Bank of America news, insider James P. Demare sold 148,391 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.57, for a total transaction of $6,762,177.87. Following the transaction, the insider owned 223,407 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,180,656.99. The trade was a 39.91% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.30% of the company’s stock.

Bank of America Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates in four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BAC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Bank of America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bank of America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.