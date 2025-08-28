Royal Bank Of Canada Boosts Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target to $275.00

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its price target upped by equities researchers at Royal Bank Of Canada from $250.00 to $275.00 in a note issued to investors on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “outperform” rating on the stock. Royal Bank Of Canada’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 18.00% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Snowflake from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Wedbush upped their target price on Snowflake from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday. BTIG Research upped their target price on Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Macquarie boosted their price target on Snowflake from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 4th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have assigned a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Snowflake presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.30.

NYSE SNOW opened at $233.05 on Thursday. Snowflake has a fifty-two week low of $107.13 and a fifty-two week high of $229.27. The stock has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.13 and a beta of 1.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $210.30 and a 200-day moving average of $185.15. The company has a quick ratio of 1.58, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

In other Snowflake news, Director Teresa Briggs sold 1,146 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.74, for a total transaction of $249,530.04. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 4,474 shares in the company, valued at $974,168.76. This trade represents a 20.39% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 256,046 shares of Snowflake stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $227.15, for a total value of $58,160,848.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 165,507 shares in the company, valued at $37,594,915.05. The trade was a 60.74% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock worth $555,691,052 over the last three months. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in Snowflake by 2.2% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 27,789,761 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,218,515,000 after purchasing an additional 595,553 shares during the period. Kingstone Capital Partners Texas LLC acquired a new position in Snowflake in the 2nd quarter worth $3,900,134,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its stake in Snowflake by 20.5% in the 2nd quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 8,000,667 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,790,309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,389 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Snowflake by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,887,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,541,120,000 after purchasing an additional 94,293 shares during the period. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its stake in Snowflake by 15.2% in the 2nd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 4,951,715 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,108,045,000 after purchasing an additional 652,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

