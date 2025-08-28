Tema Etfs LLC Increases Stock Position in Donaldson Company, Inc. $DCI

Tema Etfs LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson Company, Inc. (NYSE:DCI – Free Report) by 145.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 11,848 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 7,030 shares during the quarter. Tema Etfs LLC’s holdings in Donaldson were worth $795,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cresset Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.7% in the first quarter. Cresset Asset Management LLC now owns 11,462 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Johnson Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 48.8% in the fourth quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 595 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the period. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 0.7% in the first quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 28,558 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,915,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Xponance Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 1.5% in the first quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 13,872 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $930,000 after purchasing an additional 201 shares during the period. Finally, Smartleaf Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Donaldson by 34.3% in the first quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 802 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $54,000 after purchasing an additional 205 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.81% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DCI has been the topic of several analyst reports. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of Donaldson from $76.00 to $78.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Wall Street Zen cut shares of Donaldson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “underweight” rating and issued a $69.00 target price (up previously from $65.00) on shares of Donaldson in a report on Friday, June 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Buy rating, one has given a Hold rating and one has given a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Donaldson presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $70.00.

Donaldson Stock Up 8.7%

DCI stock opened at $82.19 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $71.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $69.03. The stock has a market cap of $9.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.58, a PEG ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 0.99. Donaldson Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $57.45 and a twelve month high of $83.31. The company has a current ratio of 1.94, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

Donaldson (NYSE:DCI – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 27th. The industrial products company reported $1.03 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $980.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $951.59 million. Donaldson had a net margin of 9.94% and a return on equity of 28.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.94 EPS. Donaldson has set its FY 2026 guidance at 3.920-4.080 EPS. Research analysts expect that Donaldson Company, Inc. will post 3.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Donaldson Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 27th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 12th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 12th. Donaldson’s payout ratio is presently 40.27%.

Donaldson Profile

Donaldson Company, Inc manufactures and sells filtration systems and replacement parts worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Mobile Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Life Sciences. Its Mobile Solutions segment provides replacement filters for air and liquid filtration applications, such as air filtration systems; liquid filtration systems for fuel, lube, and hydraulic applications; exhaust and emissions systems and sensors; indicators; and monitoring systems.

