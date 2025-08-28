Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK) Hits New 12-Month High on Analyst Upgrade

Cushman & Wakefield PLC (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high on Tuesday after JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on the stock from $13.00 to $20.00. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has a neutral rating on the stock. Cushman & Wakefield traded as high as $16.16 and last traded at $16.13, with a volume of 229477 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $15.99.
Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on CWK. JMP Securities raised their target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield from $15.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley set a $14.50 target price on shares of Cushman & Wakefield and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 12th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Saturday, August 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Cushman & Wakefield from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $17.50 price target on the stock in a report on Friday, August 8th. Finally, Citizens Jmp assumed coverage on shares of Cushman & Wakefield in a report on Monday, July 21st. They set a “strong-buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, three have given a Buy rating and four have given a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cushman & Wakefield has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.13.
Check Out Our Latest Analysis on CWK
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cushman & Wakefield
Cushman & Wakefield Stock Up 0.7%
The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48. The firm has a market cap of $3.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.13 and a beta of 1.50. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $12.58 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.11.
Cushman & Wakefield (NYSE:CWK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The company reported $0.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $1.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.38 billion. Cushman & Wakefield had a net margin of 2.11% and a return on equity of 14.33%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.20 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Cushman & Wakefield PLC will post 1.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Cushman & Wakefield Company Profile
Cushman & Wakefield Plc engages in the provision of commercial real estate services. It operates through the following geographical segments: Americas, Europe, Middle East and Africa (EMEA), and Asia Pacific (APAC). The Americas segment consists of operations located in the United States, Canada and key markets in Latin America.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Cushman & Wakefield
- How to Invest in Biotech Stocks
- The Uber Eats Partnership Fueling Serve Robotics’ Growth
- Upcoming IPO Stock Lockup Period, Explained
- Amazon’s Chart Just Flashed a Pennant Pattern—Here’s What to Do
- How to buy stock: A step-by-step guide for beginners
- 3 Undervalued Stocks Analysts Are Loving Right Now—Should You?
Receive News & Ratings for Cushman & Wakefield Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cushman & Wakefield and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.