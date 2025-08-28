Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management Sells 919 Shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF $TLT

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management lowered its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report) by 2.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 39,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 919 shares during the quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management’s holdings in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC lifted its stake in iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 75.5% in the first quarter. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC now owns 151,902 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $13,828,000 after buying an additional 65,366 shares in the last quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 25.2% in the fourth quarter. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 13,227 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 2,666 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 5.1% in the first quarter. Golden State Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,359 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF by 10.2% in the first quarter. Capital Investment Counsel Inc now owns 7,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $667,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Anchor Pointe Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth $1,878,000. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1%

Shares of TLT stock opened at $86.65 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.79 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.77. The firm has a market cap of $48.45 billion, a PE ratio of -6.75 and a beta of 0.06. iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $83.29 and a 12 month high of $101.64.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 1st were given a $0.3308 dividend. This is a boost from iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.33. This represents a c) dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities greater than 20 years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S. 20+ Year Treasury Bond Index (the Underlying Index), which measures the performance of public obligations of the United States Treasury that have a remaining maturity of 20 or more years.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:TLT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.