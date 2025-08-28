Trustco Bank Corp N Y Sells 65 Shares of Philip Morris International Inc. $PM

Trustco Bank Corp N Y lessened its stake in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 3,719 shares of the company’s stock after selling 65 shares during the period. Trustco Bank Corp N Y’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $590,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PM. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International by 115.0% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 115 shares during the period. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, Ball & Co Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Philip Morris International in the fourth quarter valued at about $36,000. Institutional investors own 78.63% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Trading Down 1.5%

NYSE PM opened at $164.15 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $255.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.21, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a 50 day moving average of $172.68 and a 200-day moving average of $166.49. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 1-year low of $116.12 and a 1-year high of $186.69.

Philip Morris International Dividend Announcement

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 22nd. The company reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $10.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.33 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 9.03% and a negative return on equity of 120.86%. Philip Morris International’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.59 earnings per share. Philip Morris International has set its Q3 2025 guidance at 2.080-2.130 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 7.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, June 27th were issued a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 27th. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.3%. Philip Morris International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 102.66%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have commented on PM. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $195.00 price target on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Philip Morris International from $225.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. KGI Securities began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Monday, August 4th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Finally, Citigroup restated an “overweight” rating on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and one has assigned a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Philip Morris International presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $186.27.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc operates as a tobacco company working to delivers a smoke-free future and evolving portfolio for the long-term to include products outside of the tobacco and nicotine sector. The company's product portfolio primarily consists of cigarettes and smoke-free products, including heat-not-burn, vapor, and oral nicotine products primarily under the IQOS and ZYN brands; and consumer accessories, such as lighters and matches.

Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Free Report).

