Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL Raises Holdings in Fiserv, Inc. $FI

Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL increased its position in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 13.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 914,987 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 108,027 shares during the quarter. Fiserv makes up 6.2% of Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position. Timucuan Asset Management Inc. FL owned about 0.17% of Fiserv worth $202,057,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,079,534 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,059,063,000 after purchasing an additional 535,407 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 77.2% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,354,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,390,793,000 after purchasing an additional 6,691,703 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 3.2% during the first quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 8,284,433 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,829,451,000 after purchasing an additional 253,544 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC bought a new position in shares of Fiserv during the first quarter worth approximately $1,722,584,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 6,936,554 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,424,907,000 after purchasing an additional 340,938 shares during the period. 90.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Fiserv Stock Performance

Shares of Fiserv stock opened at $138.06 on Thursday. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $128.22 and a fifty-two week high of $238.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 1.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $75.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $152.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $183.07.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Fiserv ( NYSE:FI Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 23rd. The business services provider reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.43 by $0.04. Fiserv had a net margin of 16.00% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The firm had revenue of $5.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.13 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. Fiserv has set its FY 2025 guidance at 10.150-10.30 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Fiserv, Inc. will post 10.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on FI shares. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Fiserv from $225.00 to $185.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $180.00 to $165.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 27th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $244.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 29th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of Fiserv from $268.00 to $266.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Fiserv from $181.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-one have assigned a Buy rating, two have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $207.36.

About Fiserv

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payments and financial services technology services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East and Africa, Latin America, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. It operates through Merchant Acceptance, Financial Technology, and Payments and Network segments.

Further Reading

