Oarsman Capital Inc. Lowers Stock Holdings in Accenture PLC $ACN

Oarsman Capital Inc. reduced its position in Accenture PLC (NYSE:ACN – Free Report) by 3.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,422 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after selling 74 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Accenture were worth $756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 63,814,234 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $19,912,594,000 after buying an additional 3,419,577 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 63.9% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 8,953,621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,793,889,000 after buying an additional 3,490,569 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 6,766,369 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,111,378,000 after buying an additional 228,939 shares during the period. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 6,036,845 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $2,123,702,000 after buying an additional 545,109 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Accenture by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,129,053 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,600,470,000 after buying an additional 164,573 shares during the period. 75.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Accenture alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Angela Beatty sold 203 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $57,315.02. Following the sale, the insider owned 5,249 shares in the company, valued at $1,482,002.66. This represents a 3.72% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Mauro Macchi sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.34, for a total transaction of $141,170.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer owned 2,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $644,582.22. This trade represents a 17.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,954 shares of company stock worth $834,280 over the last quarter. 0.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Accenture Price Performance

ACN opened at $257.39 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $274.40 and a 200-day moving average of $304.39. The company has a market capitalization of $161.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.29. Accenture PLC has a 1-year low of $236.67 and a 1-year high of $398.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.46.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, June 20th. The information technology services provider reported $3.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.32 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $17.73 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.26 billion. Accenture had a net margin of 11.61% and a return on equity of 26.55%. The company’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.13 EPS. Accenture has set its Q4 2025 guidance at EPS. FY 2025 guidance at 12.770-12.890 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Accenture PLC will post 12.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 10th were paid a dividend of $1.48 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 10th. This represents a $5.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.3%. Accenture’s dividend payout ratio is 47.13%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ACN shares. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Accenture from $390.00 to $360.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 23rd. UBS Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $395.00 target price (up previously from $390.00) on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, May 22nd. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Accenture from $355.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, June 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of Accenture in a report on Thursday, July 17th. They set a “hold” rating and a $290.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Argus set a $370.00 target price on shares of Accenture in a report on Tuesday, June 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, fifteen have given a Buy rating, seven have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Accenture has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $358.08.

View Our Latest Research Report on ACN

Accenture Company Profile

(Free Report)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, industry X, song, and technology and operation services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management; intelligent automation comprising robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents; and application management services, as well as software engineering services; strategy and consulting services; data and analytics strategy, data discovery and augmentation, data management and beyond, data democratization, and industrialized solutions comprising turnkey analytics and artificial intelligence (AI) solutions; metaverse; and sustainability services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.