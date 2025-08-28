Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV) Updates Q3 2026 Earnings Guidance

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) issued an update on its third quarter 2026 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of 1.940-1.950 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of 1.888. The company issued revenue guidance of $790.0 million-$793.0 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $778.3 million. Veeva Systems also updated its FY 2026 guidance to 7.780-7.780 EPS.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Veeva Systems from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 29th. Wall Street Zen upgraded Veeva Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on Veeva Systems from $285.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, May 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $325.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Veeva Systems from $300.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, eight have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Veeva Systems currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $278.79.

Veeva Systems stock opened at $295.23 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $48.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 0.95. Veeva Systems has a fifty-two week low of $198.12 and a fifty-two week high of $296.72. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $282.76 and its 200-day simple moving average is $253.55.

Veeva Systems (NYSE:VEEV – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 28th. The technology company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.74 by $0.23. Veeva Systems had a net margin of 27.34% and a return on equity of 13.96%. The company had revenue of $759.04 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $728.38 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.50 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Veeva Systems will post 4.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Director Timothy S. Cabral sold 315 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $289.72, for a total transaction of $91,261.80. Following the transaction, the director owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,593,460. This trade represents a 5.42% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Priscilla Hung sold 172 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.00, for a total transaction of $48,676.00. Following the transaction, the director owned 4,137 shares in the company, valued at $1,170,771. This represents a 3.99% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,378 shares of company stock worth $394,217 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 10.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rakuten Securities Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Veeva Systems by 56.7% in the second quarter. Rakuten Securities Inc. now owns 163 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in Veeva Systems by 58.7% in the 2nd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 668 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $192,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $201,000. Curi Capital LLC acquired a new position in Veeva Systems during the 2nd quarter worth $312,000. Finally, Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in Veeva Systems during the second quarter valued at about $321,000. Institutional investors own 88.20% of the company’s stock.

Veeva Systems Inc provides cloud-based software for the life sciences industry. It offers Veeva Commercial Cloud, a suite of software and analytics solutions, such as Veeva customer relationship management (CRM) that enable customer-facing employees at pharmaceutical and biotechnology companies; Veeva Vault PromoMats, an end-to-end content and digital asset management solution; Veeva Vault Medical that provides source of medical content across multiple channels and geographies; Veeva Crossix, an analytics platform for pharmaceutical brands; Veeva OpenData, a customer reference data solution; Veeva Link, a data application that allows link to generate real-time intelligence; and Veeva Compass includes de-identified and longitudinal patient data for the United States.

