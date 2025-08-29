269,050 Shares in Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Acquired by Clough Capital Partners L P

Clough Capital Partners L P acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 269,050 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $19,603,000. Uber Technologies comprises 2.4% of Clough Capital Partners L P’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in UBER. Navalign LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Navalign LLC now owns 25,468 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $1,536,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Grove Bank & Trust lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 14,139 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $1,030,000 after purchasing an additional 133 shares during the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP lifted its holdings in Uber Technologies by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 10,956 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the last quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in Uber Technologies by 42.1% during the first quarter. CBIZ Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 466 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 138 shares during the period. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.6% in the first quarter. Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,140 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $302,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies Stock Up 0.6%

NYSE UBER opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. The company has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a 50 day moving average of $92.01 and a 200-day moving average of $83.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $59.33 and a 1-year high of $97.71.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a return on equity of 59.96% and a net margin of 26.68%.The business had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UBER has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research report on Friday, June 27th. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Raymond James Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 7th. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on Uber Technologies from $95.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 21st. Finally, Wall Street Zen downgraded Uber Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have given a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Uber Technologies news, SVP Nikki Krishnamurthy sold 11,571 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.74, for a total transaction of $1,061,523.54. Following the sale, the senior vice president directly owned 416,222 shares in the company, valued at $38,184,206.28. This represents a 2.70% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer directly owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This represents a 11.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock valued at $4,632,774. 3.84% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Uber Technologies Company Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

