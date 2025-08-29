State of Wyoming Has $4.73 Million Position in Alphabet Inc. $GOOG

State of Wyoming reduced its stake in shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOG – Free Report) by 5.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 30,251 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 1,700 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up approximately 0.6% of State of Wyoming’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th largest position. State of Wyoming’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $4,726,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. TD Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 12.3% during the first quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 1,066 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $167,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the period. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 4.8% during the first quarter. Gerber Kawasaki Wealth & Investment Management now owns 265,678 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $41,507,000 after purchasing an additional 12,136 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in shares of Alphabet during the first quarter worth approximately $5,317,000. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 1.5% during the first quarter. Monterey Private Wealth Inc. now owns 11,814 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the period. Finally, Northstar Financial Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Alphabet by 5.1% during the first quarter. Northstar Financial Companies Inc. now owns 9,580 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,497,000 after purchasing an additional 468 shares during the period. 27.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on GOOG. Tigress Financial restated a “strong-buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $200.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “sector outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 22nd. Piper Sandler reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their target price on shares of Alphabet from $225.00 to $245.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, seventeen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $215.19.

Alphabet Price Performance

Shares of Alphabet stock opened at $212.37 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $190.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. Alphabet Inc. has a 1-year low of $142.66 and a 1-year high of $212.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.57 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.62, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 23rd. The information services provider reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.19. Alphabet had a net margin of 31.12% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The business had revenue of $96.43 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $93.67 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.89 earnings per share. Alphabet’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alphabet Inc. will post 8.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 8th will be paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 8th. Alphabet’s payout ratio is presently 8.95%.

Insider Activity

In other Alphabet news, Director John L. Hennessy sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $203.79, for a total value of $122,274.00. Following the sale, the director owned 6,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,287,137.64. The trade was a 8.68% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider John Kent Walker sold 23,820 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $194.70, for a total transaction of $4,637,754.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider directly owned 42,999 shares in the company, valued at $8,371,905.30. This trade represents a 35.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 254,608 shares of company stock valued at $47,204,035 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

About Alphabet

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, devices, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

Further Reading

