WPG Advisers LLC Makes New $506,000 Investment in Palantir Technologies Inc. $PLTR

WPG Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:PLTR – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 5,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $506,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PLTR. Nuveen LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the first quarter worth about $520,232,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 55.2% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,346,061 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,126,408,000 after purchasing an additional 4,748,513 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 38.5% during the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 15,180,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,281,205,000 after purchasing an additional 4,221,392 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Palantir Technologies by 20.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 17,746,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,497,843,000 after purchasing an additional 2,998,716 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clear Street Derivatives LLC bought a new stake in Palantir Technologies during the fourth quarter worth about $216,953,000. Institutional investors own 45.65% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Palantir Technologies news, insider Ryan D. Taylor sold 33,335 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.31, for a total transaction of $4,510,558.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider owned 363,755 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,219,689.05. This represents a 8.39% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 191,720 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.37, for a total value of $29,020,656.40. Following the transaction, the insider directly owned 592 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,611.04. The trade was a 99.69% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 1,906,783 shares of company stock worth $282,471,442. 9.23% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Palantir Technologies Price Performance

PLTR opened at $158.12 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $155.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $123.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $375.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 527.08, a PEG ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 2.60. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a one year low of $29.31 and a one year high of $190.00.

Palantir Technologies (NASDAQ:PLTR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.29 million. Palantir Technologies had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 22.18%.Palantir Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 48.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 EPS. Palantir Technologies has set its FY 2025 guidance at EPS. Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. DA Davidson set a $170.00 target price on Palantir Technologies and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. UBS Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $165.00 target price (up previously from $110.00) on shares of Palantir Technologies in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Mizuho raised Palantir Technologies from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $116.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Palantir Technologies from $90.00 to $141.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised Palantir Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $80.00 to $160.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, sixteen have issued a Hold rating and two have assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $136.61.

Palantir Technologies Company Profile

Palantir Technologies, Inc engages in the business of building and deploying software platforms that serve as the central operating systems for its customers. It operates under the Commercial and Government segments. The Commercial segment focuses on customers working in non-government industries. The Government segment is involved in providing services to customers that are the United States government and non-United States government agencies.

