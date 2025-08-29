Vident Advisory LLC Increases Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. $CSCO

Vident Advisory LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 72.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,535,245 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 645,115 shares during the period. Cisco Systems accounts for about 1.4% of Vident Advisory LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest position. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $94,741,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 36.4% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 8,180,404 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $504,810,000 after acquiring an additional 2,184,300 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 39.5% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,041,753 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $372,837,000 after acquiring an additional 1,709,842 shares during the last quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 1.0% in the first quarter. Te Ahumairangi Investment Management Ltd now owns 142,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $8,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,440 shares during the last quarter. WPG Advisers LLC bought a new position in Cisco Systems in the first quarter valued at about $146,000. Finally, Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Cisco Systems by 15.9% in the first quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 32,278 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,992,000 after acquiring an additional 4,437 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.33% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Cisco Systems

In other news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 15,678 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.52, for a total transaction of $1,027,222.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 309,543 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,281,257.36. The trade was a 4.82% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thimaya K. Subaiya sold 8,726 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.54, for a total value of $571,902.04. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 174,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,447,806.26. This trade represents a 4.76% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 119,095 shares of company stock worth $7,841,167 in the last three months. 0.01% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Barclays raised their price target on Cisco Systems from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded Cisco Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $65.00 to $73.00 in a report on Monday, June 16th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Tuesday, July 8th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. CICC Research began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Monday, July 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $78.00 target price on the stock. Finally, KeyCorp began coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 26th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $77.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have issued a Buy rating and ten have issued a Hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $74.53.

Cisco Systems Stock Up 1.4%

Shares of Cisco Systems stock opened at $69.43 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $68.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.71. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $72.55. The firm has a market cap of $274.94 billion, a PE ratio of 26.50, a P/E/G ratio of 2.90 and a beta of 0.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.01.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The network equipment provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 27.02% and a net margin of 18.45%.The business had revenue of $14.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.87 EPS. Cisco Systems’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Cisco Systems has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 0.970-0.990 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 4.000-4.060 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.4%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 62.60%.

About Cisco Systems

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points and controllers; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

