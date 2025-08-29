Parnassus Investments LLC Purchases 4,133,785 Shares of Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. $AMD

Parnassus Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report) by 47,883.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,142,418 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,133,785 shares during the quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC owned 0.26% of Advanced Micro Devices worth $425,592,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Advanced Micro Devices in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 277.8% in the 1st quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 272 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC raised its position in Advanced Micro Devices by 90.3% in the 1st quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 274 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 130 shares during the last quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Advanced Micro Devices by 67.6% during the 1st quarter. Kozak & Associates Inc. now owns 305 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 123 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Advanced Micro Devices during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. 71.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Advanced Micro Devices alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

AMD has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Roth Capital set a $150.00 price target on shares of Advanced Micro Devices and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 13th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $161.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 6th. Susquehanna boosted their target price on shares of Advanced Micro Devices from $135.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. Benchmark increased their price target on Advanced Micro Devices from $170.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Advanced Micro Devices from $185.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 6th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-two have given a Buy rating, eleven have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Advanced Micro Devices presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $181.33.

Advanced Micro Devices Trading Up 0.9%

NASDAQ:AMD opened at $168.58 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.49 and a quick ratio of 1.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $273.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 96.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.94. Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. has a one year low of $76.48 and a one year high of $186.65. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $158.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $123.56.

Advanced Micro Devices (NASDAQ:AMD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.54 by ($0.06). Advanced Micro Devices had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 7.54%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 earnings per share. Advanced Micro Devices’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% on a year-over-year basis. Advanced Micro Devices has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. will post 3.87 EPS for the current year.

Advanced Micro Devices declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, May 14th that permits the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Insider Transactions at Advanced Micro Devices

In related news, EVP Paul Darren Grasby sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $173.21, for a total value of $1,732,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president directly owned 125,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,738,721.05. This represents a 7.38% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Papermaster sold 17,998 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.03, for a total transaction of $2,790,229.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president owned 1,713,710 shares in the company, valued at approximately $265,676,461.30. The trade was a 1.04% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 252,998 shares of company stock valued at $41,415,580 over the last quarter. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Advanced Micro Devices

(Free Report)

Advanced Micro Devices, Inc operates as a semiconductor company worldwide. It operates through Data Center, Client, Gaming, and Embedded segments. The company offers x86 microprocessors and graphics processing units (GPUs) as an accelerated processing unit, chipsets, data center, and professional GPUs; and embedded processors, and semi-custom system-on-chip (SoC) products, microprocessor and SoC development services and technology, data processing unites, field programmable gate arrays (FPGA), and adaptive SoC products.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advanced Micro Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advanced Micro Devices Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advanced Micro Devices and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.