Broadcom Inc. $AVGO Shares Purchased by Vident Advisory LLC

Vident Advisory LLC increased its position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Free Report) by 24.5% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 461,281 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,629 shares during the quarter. Broadcom comprises 1.1% of Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 15th largest position. Vident Advisory LLC’s holdings in Broadcom were worth $77,234,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nuveen LLC purchased a new stake in Broadcom in the first quarter valued at $6,649,117,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in Broadcom by 37.8% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 65,509,579 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $10,968,270,000 after acquiring an additional 17,985,046 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in Broadcom by 18,179.3% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 17,276,164 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,892,548,000 after acquiring an additional 17,181,652 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 16.7% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 31,854,414 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $5,333,384,000 after buying an additional 4,550,647 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of Broadcom by 36.9% in the first quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 15,758,895 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $2,638,512,000 after buying an additional 4,245,345 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.43% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CFO Kirsten M. Spears sold 36,350 shares of Broadcom stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.27, for a total transaction of $9,497,164.50. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 325,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $85,066,115.49. The trade was a 10.04% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Hock E. Tan sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $268.29, for a total transaction of $10,731,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 482,836 shares in the company, valued at $129,540,070.44. This represents a 7.65% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 830,516 shares of company stock valued at $217,286,457. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Broadcom Trading Up 2.8%

Shares of Broadcom stock opened at $308.65 on Friday. Broadcom Inc. has a 12-month low of $134.90 and a 12-month high of $317.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.45 trillion, a PE ratio of 115.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a 50-day moving average of $286.79 and a two-hundred day moving average of $234.25.

Broadcom (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, June 5th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.57 by $0.01. Broadcom had a net margin of 22.64% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.98 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $10.96 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 20.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Broadcom has set its Q3 2025 guidance at EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Broadcom Inc. will post 5.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Broadcom Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 20th were issued a $0.59 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 20th. This represents a $2.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.8%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 88.39%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have recently commented on AVGO. Rosenblatt Securities upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $223.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $250.00 to $325.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $300.00 to $315.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Broadcom from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th. Finally, Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Broadcom in a report on Friday, June 6th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-six have issued a Buy rating and one has given a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $301.79.

About Broadcom

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

Further Reading

