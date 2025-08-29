Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd Raises Stake in Alibaba Group Holding Limited $BABA

Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd lifted its position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report) by 580.1% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 23,682 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,200 shares during the period. Alibaba Group makes up approximately 2.0% of Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Gordian Capital Singapore Pte Ltd’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $3,132,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Accent Capital Management LLC increased its position in Alibaba Group by 5.5% in the first quarter. Accent Capital Management LLC now owns 1,582 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $209,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 1.0% during the first quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 8,336 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,102,000 after buying an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Marcum Wealth LLC now owns 2,745 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 86 shares during the period. Principal Securities Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 16,823 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,225,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the period. Finally, Institute for Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Alibaba Group by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 8,578 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,134,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 13.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Alibaba Group alerts:

Alibaba Group Stock Down 2.1%

NYSE:BABA opened at $119.66 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The stock has a market cap of $285.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.06, a PEG ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $117.06 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $121.53. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 1 year low of $80.06 and a 1 year high of $148.43.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BABA has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Loop Capital set a $176.00 price objective on Alibaba Group in a research note on Friday, May 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Wall Street Zen downgraded Alibaba Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley set a $180.00 target price on Alibaba Group in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on Alibaba Group from $180.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 15th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and two have given a Hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $159.67.

Get Our Latest Report on Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Profile

(Free Report)

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to help merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates through seven segments: China Commerce, International Commerce, Local Consumer Services, Cainiao, Cloud, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BABA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Alibaba Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alibaba Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.