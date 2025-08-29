Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Purchases 4,729,657 Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank (The) $TD

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board boosted its position in Toronto Dominion Bank (The) (NYSE:TD – Free Report) (TSE:TD) by 81.6% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,524,446 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,729,657 shares during the quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank were worth $630,746,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Larson Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in Toronto Dominion Bank by 122.9% during the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 428 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 322.4% during the 1st quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 490 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. ORG Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, CoreCap Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 57.5% in the 4th quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC now owns 630 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 230 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Desjardins raised shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, May 24th. Zacks Research downgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Scotiabank began coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank Of Canada boosted their target price on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, May 23rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have issued a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.00.

Toronto Dominion Bank Price Performance

Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $124.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.68, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 12 month low of $51.25 and a 12 month high of $78.95. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day moving average is $66.40.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.8%. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 45.31%.

Toronto Dominion Bank Company Profile

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

See Also

