Kodai Capital Management LP Sells 16,879 Shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. $JPM

Kodai Capital Management LP lowered its stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 15.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 91,534 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 16,879 shares during the period. Kodai Capital Management LP’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $22,453,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Brighton Jones LLC boosted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 11.0% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 48,732 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,682,000 after buying an additional 4,841 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG now owns 192,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $46,068,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares during the last quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 16.1% in the 4th quarter. Highview Capital Management LLC DE now owns 13,623 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the last quarter. KKM Financial LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. KKM Financial LLC now owns 16,854 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,040,000 after purchasing an additional 640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 1,959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $470,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.55% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $296.00 to $298.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $320.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Hsbc Global Res lowered JPMorgan Chase & Co. from a “hold” rating to a “moderate sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. Bank of America boosted their target price on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $330.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 16th. Finally, HSBC reissued a “reduce” rating and issued a $259.00 target price on shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a research report on Tuesday, July 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirteen have given a Buy rating, six have assigned a Hold rating and three have issued a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $288.68.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Price Performance

NYSE JPM opened at $300.81 on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 52 week low of $200.61 and a 52 week high of $301.29. The firm has a market capitalization of $827.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.43, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.11. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $291.05 and a 200-day moving average price of $265.15.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 15th. The financial services provider reported $4.96 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.48 by $0.48. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a net margin of 20.52% and a return on equity of 16.93%. The firm had revenue of $44.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $43.76 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $6.12 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 18.1 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In other news, COO Jennifer Piepszak sold 6,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $262.47, for a total transaction of $1,608,416.16. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer owned 62,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,392,563.85. This represents a 8.94% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.47% of the stock is owned by insiders.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Company Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co is a financial holding company, which engages in the provision of financial and investment banking services. It focuses on investment banking, financial services for consumers and small businesses, commercial banking, financial transaction processing, and asset management. It operates through the following segments: Consumer and Community Banking (CCB), Commercial and Investment Bank (CIB), Asset and Wealth Management (AWM), and Corporate.

