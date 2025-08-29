Merck & Co., Inc. $MRK Shares Sold by Canada Pension Plan Investment Board

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board trimmed its holdings in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report) by 34.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,822,309 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,995,577 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $343,090,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Barnes Dennig Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. during the 1st quarter worth $27,000. Spurstone Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. MorganRosel Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Minot DeBlois Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter worth about $45,000. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $45,000. 76.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Merck & Co., Inc. Stock Down 1.0%
NYSE:MRK opened at $83.24 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $82.04 and a 200-day moving average of $83.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $207.90 billion, a PE ratio of 12.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 0.38. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $73.31 and a 52 week high of $120.30.
Merck & Co., Inc. Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.81 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 15th. This represents a $3.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.9%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is presently 49.92%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
A number of brokerages recently issued reports on MRK. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 10th. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from an “overweight” rating to a “cautious” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Citigroup restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $84.00 target price (down previously from $115.00) on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $97.00 to $90.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, six have assigned a Buy rating, twelve have given a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Merck & Co., Inc. has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $107.44.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on MRK
About Merck & Co., Inc.
Merck & Co, Inc is a health care company, which engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.
Read More
- Five stocks we like better than Merck & Co., Inc.
- Basic Materials Stocks Investing
- Snowflake’s Snowballing Business and Robust Stock Price Outlook
- How to Capture the Benefits of Dividend Increases
- Chevron Stock Outlook: Dividend Growth Meets Inflation
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Best Buy Marketplace: Potential Growth Catalyst or Risky Gimmick?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MRK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Free Report).
Receive News & Ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Merck & Co. Inc. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.