Magnetar Financial LLC Buys Shares of 95,530 Royal Bank Of Canada $RY

Magnetar Financial LLC purchased a new position in Royal Bank Of Canada (NYSE:RY – Free Report) (TSE:RY) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 95,530 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $10,768,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. grew its stake in Royal Bank Of Canada by 129.9% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 7,063,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $796,227,000 after buying an additional 3,990,839 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Royal Bank Of Canada by 5.7% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 62,571,520 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $7,048,307,000 after acquiring an additional 3,387,971 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 104.6% during the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 6,346,768 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $715,043,000 after acquiring an additional 3,244,266 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia increased its holdings in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada by 8.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 16,802,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,892,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,249,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $114,327,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.31% of the company’s stock.

Royal Bank Of Canada Stock Up 0.5%

Royal Bank Of Canada stock opened at $146.02 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $132.91 and a 200-day simple moving average of $123.93. Royal Bank Of Canada has a 12 month low of $106.10 and a 12 month high of $147.64. The stock has a market capitalization of $205.19 billion, a PE ratio of 15.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Royal Bank Of Canada ( NYSE:RY Get Free Report ) (TSE:RY) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.43. The business had revenue of $12.26 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.03 billion. Royal Bank Of Canada had a net margin of 14.03% and a return on equity of 16.31%. The company’s revenue was up 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.26 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Royal Bank Of Canada will post 9.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages recently commented on RY. CIBC reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Tuesday, May 20th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, August 14th. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of Royal Bank Of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 31st. National Bankshares reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Royal Bank Of Canada in a research report on Friday, August 15th. Finally, Scotiabank started coverage on Royal Bank Of Canada in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. They set a “sector outperform” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, four have given a Buy rating and four have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $193.00.

Royal Bank Of Canada Profile

Royal Bank of Canada operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers checking and savings accounts, home equity financing, personal lending, private banking, indirect lending, including auto financing, mutual funds and self-directed brokerage accounts, guaranteed investment certificates, credit cards, and payment products and solutions; and lending, leasing, deposit, investment, foreign exchange, cash management, auto dealer financing, trade products, and services to small and medium-sized commercial businesses.

