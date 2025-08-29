Uber Technologies, Inc. $UBER Stock Position Raised by Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC

Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its position in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) by 25.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 1,000 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock after buying an additional 200 shares during the period. Vermillion & White Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Uber Technologies were worth $73,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in UBER. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 74,460 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,491,000 after acquiring an additional 2,474 shares in the last quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 65.0% in the 4th quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 15,563 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $939,000 after acquiring an additional 6,129 shares in the last quarter. Bank Pictet & Cie Europe AG purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $395,000. Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $908,000. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 10.2% in the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 51,544 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $3,109,000 after acquiring an additional 4,763 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.24% of the company’s stock.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of UBER opened at $95.95 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $92.01 and its 200-day moving average is $83.46. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $59.33 and a 12 month high of $97.71. The firm has a market cap of $200.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 1.43. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 6th. The ride-sharing company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.02. Uber Technologies had a net margin of 26.68% and a return on equity of 59.96%. The company had revenue of $12.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Uber Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 2.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on UBER shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 11th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $84.00 price objective (down previously from $90.00) on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Friday, June 27th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 15th. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 14th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $115.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty-nine have assigned a Buy rating and ten have given a Hold rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Uber Technologies currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $102.82.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other news, insider Tony West sold 3,125 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $296,875.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 170,269 shares in the company, valued at $16,175,555. This represents a 1.80% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Prashanth Mahendra-Rajah sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total transaction of $261,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer owned 21,975 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,087,625. This trade represents a 11.12% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 48,696 shares of company stock worth $4,632,774. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

About Uber Technologies

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

