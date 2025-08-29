Silver Grail Resources (CVE:SVG) Stock Price Up 31.3% – Still a Buy?

Silver Grail Resources Ltd. (CVE:SVG – Get Free Report) shares shot up 31.3% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as C$0.27 and last traded at C$0.21. 432,716 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,508% from the average session volume of 26,910 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.16.
Silver Grail Resources Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of C$7.68 million, a P/E ratio of -21.00 and a beta of 2.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$0.10 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.09.
About Silver Grail Resources
Silver Grail Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and dealing of mineral properties in Canada. It explores for silver, cobalt, gold, copper, and zinc deposits. The company was founded in 1979 and is headquartered in Victoria, Canada.
Featured Stories
