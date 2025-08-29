Canada Pension Plan Investment Board Buys 243,169 Shares of Intuit Inc. $INTU

Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 97.8% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 491,892 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 243,169 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board’s holdings in Intuit were worth $302,017,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in INTU. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Intuit by 69,701.9% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,825,582 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $17,348,790,000 after acquiring an additional 2,821,534 shares during the period. Nuveen LLC purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $882,031,000. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. purchased a new position in Intuit during the 1st quarter valued at about $785,564,000. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC raised its position in Intuit by 33.5% during the 4th quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 3,072,021 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,930,765,000 after purchasing an additional 771,232 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Intuit by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 9,018,770 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $5,537,435,000 after buying an additional 649,212 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Richard L. Dalzell sold 333 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $768.43, for a total value of $255,887.19. Following the transaction, the director owned 15,474 shares in the company, valued at $11,890,685.82. The trade was a 2.11% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Sandeep Aujla sold 42 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $664.99, for a total transaction of $27,929.58. Following the sale, the chief financial officer owned 831 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $552,606.69. This represents a 4.81% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 107,817 shares of company stock valued at $82,475,471. Company insiders own 2.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Intuit stock opened at $668.20 on Friday. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $532.65 and a 1 year high of $813.70. The firm has a market cap of $186.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.63, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a 50-day moving average of $749.19 and a 200 day moving average of $676.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.45.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 21st. The software maker reported $2.75 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.09. Intuit had a net margin of 20.55% and a return on equity of 22.72%. The business had revenue of $3.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.75 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.99 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Intuit has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 3.050-3.120 EPS. FY 2026 guidance at 22.980-23.180 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Intuit Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 17th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, October 9th will be paid a dividend of $1.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 9th. This is a positive change from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.04. This represents a $4.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.7%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.28%.

INTU has been the topic of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on Intuit from $750.00 to $860.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 19th. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on shares of Intuit from $685.00 to $785.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $803.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $850.00 target price on shares of Intuit and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Intuit from $815.00 to $785.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, twenty have issued a Buy rating, three have assigned a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $797.62.

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

