Aragon Global Management LP Buys 154,996 Shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. $HOOD

Aragon Global Management LP grew its stake in shares of Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Free Report) by 215.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 227,096 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 154,996 shares during the quarter. Robinhood Markets comprises approximately 3.6% of Aragon Global Management LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 13th biggest position. Aragon Global Management LP’s holdings in Robinhood Markets were worth $9,452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Kodai Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter valued at $5,516,000. Evergreen Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Robinhood Markets by 24.9% during the first quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 41,291 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 8,232 shares in the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board increased its holdings in Robinhood Markets by 114.8% in the 1st quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 369,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,395,000 after buying an additional 197,673 shares in the last quarter. Parnassus Investments LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $14,983,000. Finally, WPG Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Robinhood Markets in the 1st quarter worth about $38,000. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other Robinhood Markets news, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 385,485 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.90, for a total transaction of $39,280,921.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Daniel Martin Gallagher, Jr. sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.23, for a total value of $2,605,750.00. Following the sale, the insider owned 566,887 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,086,632.01. This represents a 4.22% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 4,644,685 shares of company stock worth $448,881,884. 14.47% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Robinhood Markets stock opened at $103.69 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $101.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $69.51. The company has a market cap of $92.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 2.36. Robinhood Markets, Inc. has a 52-week low of $18.71 and a 52-week high of $117.70.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $989.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $893.93 million. Robinhood Markets had a return on equity of 17.48% and a net margin of 50.13%.The business’s quarterly revenue was up 45.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets, Inc. will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HOOD shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $70.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 9th. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $60.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 1st. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $99.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 31st. Finally, Compass Point lifted their price objective on Robinhood Markets from $64.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 27th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, six have issued a Hold rating and one has assigned a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.31.

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), American depository receipts, options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company offers fractional trading, recurring investments, fully-paid securities lending, access to investing on margin, cash sweep, instant withdrawals, retirement program, around-the-clock trading, and initial public offerings participation services.

