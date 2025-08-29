Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.
Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance
Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.
Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend
The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.
About Toronto Dominion Bank
The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.
