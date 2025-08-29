Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Toronto Dominion Bank (NYSE:TD – Get Free Report) (TSE:TD) issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The bank reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.45, Zacks reports. The business had revenue of $10.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.73 billion. Toronto Dominion Bank had a return on equity of 13.11% and a net margin of 13.53%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.05 earnings per share.

Toronto Dominion Bank Stock Performance

Shares of Toronto Dominion Bank stock opened at $72.86 on Friday. Toronto Dominion Bank has a 52 week low of $51.25 and a 52 week high of $78.95. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.40. The firm has a market cap of $124.97 billion, a PE ratio of 10.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09.

Toronto Dominion Bank Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 10th will be paid a $1.05 dividend. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.8%. This is a positive change from Toronto Dominion Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.76. Toronto Dominion Bank’s dividend payout ratio is 45.16%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Toronto Dominion Bank

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of TD. Raymond James Financial Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Inc. now owns 148,658 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $10,919,000 after buying an additional 2,365 shares during the period. Man Group plc increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,871 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,680,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares during the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 53.7% in the 2nd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 114,850 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,436,000 after acquiring an additional 40,147 shares during the last quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 35.6% in the 2nd quarter. Quantinno Capital Management LP now owns 79,238 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $5,820,000 after acquiring an additional 20,813 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wasatch Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Toronto Dominion Bank by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 50,210 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,695,000 after acquiring an additional 2,021 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 52.37% of the company’s stock.

TD has been the subject of several recent research reports. Royal Bank Of Canada lifted their price target on Toronto Dominion Bank from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 23rd. Wall Street Zen upgraded Toronto Dominion Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, May 24th. Scotiabank started coverage on Toronto Dominion Bank in a research report on Thursday, May 15th. They issued a “sector perform” rating for the company. Zacks Research cut Toronto Dominion Bank from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 13th. Finally, Desjardins raised Toronto Dominion Bank from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 13th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating, four have given a Hold rating and one has issued a Sell rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $93.00.

About Toronto Dominion Bank

The Toronto-Dominion Bank, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Canadian Personal and Commercial Banking, U.S. Retail, Wealth Management and Insurance, and Wholesale Banking.

