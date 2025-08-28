Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD) Announces Earnings Results

Galmed Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:GLMD – Get Free Report) posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, Zacks reports.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $1.39 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.29 million, a PE ratio of -0.08 and a beta of 0.58. Galmed Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $1.15 and a 52-week high of $23.80. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.73 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.71.

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Galmed Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Galmed Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Galmed Pharmaceuticals Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of therapeutics for the treatment of liver diseases. It develops Aramchol, an oral therapy, which is in Phase III study for the treatment of non-alcoholic steato-hepatitis (NASH) in patients with overweight or obesity and who are pre-diabetic or type-II-diabetes mellitus.

