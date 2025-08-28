Lam Research Corporation $LRCX Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its holdings in Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report) by 1,501.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 19,864 shares during the period. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $1,540,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of LRCX. Brighton Jones LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 1,032.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 14,189 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,025,000 after acquiring an additional 12,936 shares in the last quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research in the fourth quarter worth $273,000. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 880.1% in the fourth quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC now owns 66,008 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $4,768,000 after acquiring an additional 59,273 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 370.1% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 555,062 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $40,092,000 after acquiring an additional 436,998 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems grew its stake in shares of Lam Research by 887.5% in the fourth quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 213,170 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $15,397,000 after acquiring an additional 191,583 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.61% of the company’s stock.

Get Lam Research alerts:

Lam Research Price Performance

Shares of LRCX opened at $103.67 on Thursday. Lam Research Corporation has a 1-year low of $56.32 and a 1-year high of $108.02. The stock has a market cap of $131.21 billion, a PE ratio of 24.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $99.02 and a 200 day moving average price of $85.01.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $1.33 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.21 by $0.12. Lam Research had a net margin of 29.07% and a return on equity of 58.17%. The firm had revenue of $5.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.03 earnings per share. Lam Research’s quarterly revenue was up 33.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Lam Research has set its Q1 2026 guidance at 1.100-1.300 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Lam Research Corporation will post 3.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Summit Insights downgraded shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Raymond James Financial boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Wells Fargo & Company set a $98.00 target price on shares of Lam Research and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 31st. Cantor Fitzgerald boosted their target price on shares of Lam Research from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $115.00 target price (up previously from $95.00) on shares of Lam Research in a research note on Wednesday, June 18th. Twenty research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and seven have issued a Hold rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $107.30.

View Our Latest Report on Lam Research

About Lam Research

(Free Report)

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LRCX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lam Research Corporation (NASDAQ:LRCX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lam Research Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lam Research and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.