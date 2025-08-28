Graney & King LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF $SCHD

Graney & King LLC trimmed its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHD – Free Report) by 2.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 65,466 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,898 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Graney & King LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Graney & King LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF were worth $1,830,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SCHD. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 569.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 49,630,784 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,355,913,000 after buying an additional 42,218,696 shares during the period. Wealthspire Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 95.2% in the 1st quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 29,554,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $826,353,000 after buying an additional 14,410,724 shares during the period. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 202.3% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 17,426,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $475,816,000 after buying an additional 11,661,011 shares during the period. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 216.1% during the 4th quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 11,471,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $313,411,000 after acquiring an additional 7,842,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in shares of Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF by 217.5% during the 4th quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 9,079,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $248,063,000 after acquiring an additional 6,219,756 shares in the last quarter.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Stock Up 0.4%

SCHD opened at $27.87 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $72.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.57 and a beta of 0.88. Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF has a 52 week low of $23.87 and a 52 week high of $29.72. The business’s 50 day moving average is $27.08 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.87.

Schwab US Dividend Equity ETF Profile

The Schwab U.S. Dividend Equity ETF (SCHD) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Dow Jones U.S. Dividend 100 index, a market-cap-weighted index of 100 dividend-paying US equities. SCHD was launched on Oct 20, 2011 and is managed by Schwab.

