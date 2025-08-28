Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW) Price Target Raised to $260.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by Stifel Nicolaus from $220.00 to $260.00 in a research report issued on Thursday,Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ target price points to a potential upside of 11.56% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Oppenheimer reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Tuesday, June 24th. BTIG Research lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $235.00 to $276.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Snowflake from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 22nd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating, thirty-five have given a Buy rating, four have assigned a Hold rating and two have given a Sell rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Snowflake has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $245.30.

Snowflake stock opened at $233.05 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.58. The firm has a market cap of $77.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -55.36 and a beta of 1.22. Snowflake has a 1 year low of $107.13 and a 1 year high of $229.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $210.30 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $185.15.

In other Snowflake news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 50,338 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.35, for a total transaction of $10,638,936.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the director owned 37,796 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,988,184.60. The trade was a 57.12% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Frank Slootman sold 424,852 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $219.35, for a total transaction of $93,191,286.20. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 165,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,303,960.45. This represents a 71.97% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 2,516,826 shares of company stock valued at $555,691,052. Company insiders own 6.80% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in Snowflake by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 3,587,114 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,293,000 after acquiring an additional 650,775 shares during the period. CenterBook Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Snowflake during the first quarter worth approximately $2,381,000. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 71,500.0% in the first quarter. Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. now owns 7,160 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after buying an additional 7,150 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP lifted its holdings in Snowflake by 5.1% in the first quarter. Lyell Wealth Management LP now owns 60,685 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,870,000 after buying an additional 2,955 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new stake in Snowflake in the first quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 65.10% of the company’s stock.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform for various organizations in the United States and internationally. Its platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data and data products, as well as applies artificial intelligence (AI) for solving business problems.

