ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

Posted by on Aug 28th, 2025

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAKGet Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $23,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,255. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 3.6%

TRAK stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02. ReposiTrak Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.50.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ReposiTrak during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 69.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 47,619.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

