ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $23,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,255. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.
ReposiTrak Stock Up 3.6%
TRAK stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02. ReposiTrak Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.50.
ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend
The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.
Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.
Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.
