ReposiTrak (NYSE:TRAK) CEO Randall Fields Sells 1,500 Shares of Stock

ReposiTrak Inc. (NYSE:TRAK – Get Free Report) CEO Randall Fields sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.83, for a total value of $23,745.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer owned 98,500 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,559,255. The trade was a 1.50% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

ReposiTrak Stock Up 3.6%

TRAK stock opened at $16.25 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 6.03 and a current ratio of 6.03. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $18.02. ReposiTrak Inc. has a twelve month low of $15.12 and a twelve month high of $25.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $296.99 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.80 and a beta of 0.50.

ReposiTrak Cuts Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.0182 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 30th. This represents a $0.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.4%. ReposiTrak’s dividend payout ratio is presently 23.53%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On ReposiTrak

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 63.5% during the second quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 1,633 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 634 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 397.3% during the second quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,620 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after purchasing an additional 2,892 shares in the last quarter. R Squared Ltd bought a new stake in ReposiTrak during the second quarter valued at about $235,000. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 69.1% during the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 18,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after purchasing an additional 7,371 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coldstream Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in ReposiTrak by 47,619.0% during the second quarter. Coldstream Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 20,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 27.35% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Wall Street Zen raised ReposiTrak from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 22nd.

About ReposiTrak

Park City Group, Inc, a software-as-a-service provider, designs, develops, and markets proprietary software products in North America. The company offers ReposiTrak MarketPlace, a supplier discovery and B2B e-commerce solution; ReposiTrak Compliance and Food Safety solutions, which reduces potential regulatory and legal risk from their supply chain partners; and ReposiTrak Supply Chain solutions that enables customers to manage relationships with suppliers.

