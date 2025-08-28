Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. $INSP Position Cut by Tri Locum Partners LP

Tri Locum Partners LP lessened its position in shares of Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. (NYSE:INSP – Free Report) by 47.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 78,812 shares of the company’s stock after selling 71,976 shares during the quarter. Inspire Medical Systems comprises 6.4% of Tri Locum Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th biggest holding. Tri Locum Partners LP’s holdings in Inspire Medical Systems were worth $12,553,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. True Wealth Design LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 39.0% during the 4th quarter. True Wealth Design LLC now owns 196 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 356.5% during the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 210 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 27.2% during the 1st quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 454 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after buying an additional 97 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its stake in Inspire Medical Systems by 253.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 573 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Archer Investment Corp purchased a new position in Inspire Medical Systems during the 1st quarter worth approximately $96,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.91% of the company’s stock.

Inspire Medical Systems Trading Up 0.8%

Shares of INSP stock opened at $92.50 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $115.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $142.88. The company has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 1.22. Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $73.92 and a twelve month high of $225.00.

Inspire Medical Systems ( NYSE:INSP Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 4th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.22 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $217.09 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $214.50 million. Inspire Medical Systems had a return on equity of 10.38% and a net margin of 6.17%.The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. Inspire Medical Systems has set its FY 2025 guidance at 0.400-0.500 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Inspire Medical Systems, Inc. will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Inspire Medical Systems announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, August 11th that allows the company to repurchase $200.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the company to repurchase up to 8.6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research firms recently issued reports on INSP. Truist Financial restated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price target (down previously from $190.00) on shares of Inspire Medical Systems in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Inspire Medical Systems from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $195.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $140.00 price target on Inspire Medical Systems and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $200.00 to $182.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lifted their target price on Inspire Medical Systems from $230.00 to $236.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a Buy rating and six have issued a Hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Inspire Medical Systems presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $165.62.

Inspire Medical Systems Company Profile

Inspire Medical Systems, Inc, a medical technology company, focuses on the development and commercialization of minimally invasive solutions for patients with obstructive sleep apnea (OSA) in the United States and internationally. The company offers Inspire system, a neurostimulation technology that provides a safe and effective treatment for moderate to severe OSA.

