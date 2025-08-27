Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 133.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 21.2% increase from Integral Diagnostics’s previous final dividend of $0.03.
Integral Diagnostics Price Performance
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.
Integral Diagnostics Company Profile
