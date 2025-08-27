Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX) Raises Dividend to $0.04 Per Share

Integral Diagnostics Limited (ASX:IDX – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, October 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.04 per share on Thursday, October 2nd. This represents a dividend yield of 133.0%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 28th. This is a 21.2% increase from Integral Diagnostics’s previous final dividend of $0.03.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.59, a quick ratio of 1.84 and a current ratio of 0.86. The company has a market capitalization of $1.10 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 0.73.

Integral Diagnostics Limited, a healthcare services company, provides diagnostic imaging services to general practitioners, medical specialists, and allied health professionals and their patients in Australia and New Zealand. It provides services through 67 radiology clinics. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Melbourne, Australia.

