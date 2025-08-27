Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 332.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st.
Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $728.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.
Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile
