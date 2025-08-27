Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL) to Issue Final Dividend of $0.09

Australian Clinical Labs Limited (ASX:ACL – Get Free Report) declared a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of 0.09 per share on Monday, September 22nd. This represents a dividend yield of 332.0%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Sunday, August 31st.

Australian Clinical Labs Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $728.27 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of -0.36 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 174.00, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a current ratio of 0.64.

Get Australian Clinical Labs alerts:

Australian Clinical Labs Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Recommended Stories

Australian Clinical Labs Limited provides pathology services in Australia. The company offers range of services, which include routine pathology test, advanced molecular genetics testing, harmony NIPT and first trimester screening, genetic carrier screening, chemical pathology, histopathology, and cytopathology; hematology, allergy, and immunology; serology and microbiology; and infectious molecular testing, cardiac testing services, functional pathology, veterinary pathology, and commercial drug and alcohol testing services.

Receive News & Ratings for Australian Clinical Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Australian Clinical Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.