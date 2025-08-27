Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Sunday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a 12.5% increase from Austin Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.008.

The stock has a market cap of $294.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31.

About Austin Engineering

Austin Engineering Limited, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and supplies mining attachment products, and other related products and services for the industrial and resources-related business sectors. It offers excavator, face shovel, front end loader, and stemming buckets; rope shovel dippers; and wear liner kits for mining applications, including hard rock, iron ore, and coal.

