Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG) Plans Dividend Increase – $0.01 Per Share

Austin Engineering Limited (ASX:ANG – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Stockholders of record on Sunday, October 5th will be paid a dividend of 0.009 per share on Sunday, October 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 295.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 10th. This is a 12.5% increase from Austin Engineering’s previous final dividend of $0.008.
Austin Engineering Stock Performance
The stock has a market cap of $294.57 million, a P/E ratio of 10.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of -7.53 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 35.31.
About Austin Engineering
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than Austin Engineering
- What is the Nasdaq? Complete Overview with History
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- Canada Bond Market Holiday: How to Invest and Trade
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- What is diluted earnings per share (Diluted EPS)?
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Austin Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Austin Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.