Ironbark Capital Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IBC)

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.
Ironbark Capital Price Performance
The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44.
About Ironbark Capital
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Ironbark Capital
- 3 Defense Stocks Set to Benefit From Increased Military Spending
- Semtech: Bullish Market Forces Come Into Alignment for This Stock
- 3 Natural Gas Stocks That Offer Great Dividend Yields
- Vertical Aerospace: An Analyst’s Roadmap to a Potential Re-Rating
- How to Calculate Options Profits
- New Global Deals Boost These 2 Defense Leaders
Receive News & Ratings for Ironbark Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ironbark Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.