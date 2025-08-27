Ironbark Capital Limited Declares Final Dividend of $0.01 (ASX:IBC)

Ironbark Capital Limited (ASX:IBC – Get Free Report) announced a final dividend on Wednesday, August 27th, MarketIndexAU Dividends reports. Investors of record on Thursday, September 25th will be given a dividend of 0.013 per share on Thursday, September 25th. This represents a yield of 292.0%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 3rd.

The firm has a market capitalization of $48.23 million, a P/E ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.44.

Ironbark Capital Limited is an closed-end balanced mutual fund launched and advised by Kaplan Funds Management Pty Ltd. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of Australia. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund invests in various companies listed on the Australian stock exchanges.

