HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM) Stock Rating Upgraded by Wall Street Zen

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) was upgraded by investment analysts at Wall Street Zen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on HBM. Scotiabank reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Tuesday, May 13th. Veritas raised shares of HudBay Minerals to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 7th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research report on Thursday, August 14th. Royal Bank Of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a report on Thursday, August 14th. Finally, CIBC restated an “outperform” rating on shares of HudBay Minerals in a research note on Tuesday, July 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and six have given a Buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, HudBay Minerals presently has an average rating of “Buy”.

HudBay Minerals Trading Up 0.6%

Shares of NYSE HBM opened at $11.73 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.63. HudBay Minerals has a 1-year low of $5.95 and a 1-year high of $12.10. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $10.27 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.76.

HudBay Minerals (NYSE:HBM – Get Free Report) (TSE:HBM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 13th. The mining company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.11 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $536.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $558.21 million. HudBay Minerals had a return on equity of 10.73% and a net margin of 13.13%.The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that HudBay Minerals will post 0.79 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of HBM. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 9,877.4% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 3,093 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 3,062 shares during the period. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in HudBay Minerals by 64.6% in the first quarter. SBI Securities Co. Ltd. now owns 3,773 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,481 shares during the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in HudBay Minerals during the 1st quarter worth about $33,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its stake in shares of HudBay Minerals by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 6,570 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 3,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Plato Investment Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of HudBay Minerals in the 2nd quarter valued at about $84,000. 57.82% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hudbay Minerals Inc, a diversified mining company, focuses on the exploration, development, operation, and optimization of properties in North and South America. It produces copper concentrates containing gold, silver, and molybdenum; gold concentrates containing zinc; zinc concentrates; molybdenum concentrates; and silver/gold doré.

