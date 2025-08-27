Zacks Research Has Positive Outlook for CWT Q3 Earnings

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) – Research analysts at Zacks Research boosted their Q3 2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of California Water Service Group in a report released on Wednesday, August 20th. Zacks Research analyst Team now forecasts that the utilities provider will earn $1.25 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.23. The consensus estimate for California Water Service Group’s current full-year earnings is $3.15 per share. Zacks Research also issued estimates for California Water Service Group’s Q4 2026 earnings at $0.51 EPS and Q1 2027 earnings at $0.27 EPS.

California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 31st. The utilities provider reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.25. The firm had revenue of $264.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.20 million. California Water Service Group had a return on equity of 8.28% and a net margin of 13.71%.The company’s revenue was up 8.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.70 EPS.

CWT has been the topic of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on California Water Service Group from $59.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 1st. Wall Street Zen upgraded California Water Service Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a Strong Buy rating and two have given a Buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.00.

Shares of California Water Service Group stock opened at $46.80 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.66. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $46.07 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.95. California Water Service Group has a 12 month low of $41.64 and a 12 month high of $56.25.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Monday, August 11th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.6%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 11th. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 52.40%.

In related news, Director Lester A. Snow sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.51, for a total transaction of $55,812.00. Following the transaction, the director directly owned 26,349 shares in the company, valued at $1,225,491.99. This trade represents a 4.36% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the 1st quarter worth approximately $5,461,000. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 119,904 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,435,000 after buying an additional 16,786 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 686.4% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 2,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $123,000 after buying an additional 2,224 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 296,379 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $14,363,000 after buying an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Choreo LLC grew its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 4,766 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $231,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. 82.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

